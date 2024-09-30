Head to Head Survey: QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) vs. PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and QF Liquidation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.59 $102.00 million N/A N/A QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PHINIA has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PHINIA and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 1 1 0 2.50 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHINIA currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given PHINIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

PHINIA beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About QF Liquidation

(Get Free Report)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.