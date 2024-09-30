HSBC Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 4.5 %

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $2.31 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

