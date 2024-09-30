Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INFN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.65 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.09.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $9,196,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $5,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Infinera by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

