Insider Buying: Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Purchases A$77,293.90 in Stock

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Free Report) insider Russell Delroy purchased 518,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,293.90 ($52,941.03).

Russell Delroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Russell Delroy bought 1,036,931 shares of Carnarvon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$152,428.86 ($104,403.33).

The company has a current ratio of 231.22, a quick ratio of 34.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

