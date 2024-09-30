Insider Buying: Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Director Buys C$12,000.00 in Stock

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Ivy Yuk Chong bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Dynasty Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

CVE DYG opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The company owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims covering an area of 392 hectares located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada.

