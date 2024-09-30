Insider Buying: Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Director Buys C$12,000.00 in Stock

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Ivy Yuk Chong bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.
Dynasty Gold Trading Up 4.2 %
CVE DYG opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.
About Dynasty Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynasty Gold
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.