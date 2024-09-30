Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Buys £1,134,000 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas bought 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £1,134,000 ($1,518,478.84).
Petra Diamonds Trading Up 6.6 %
LON PDL opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.39) on Monday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.82. The firm has a market cap of £56.71 million, a PE ratio of -78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
About Petra Diamonds
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petra Diamonds
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.