Insider Buying: Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Buys £1,134,000 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas bought 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £1,134,000 ($1,518,478.84).

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 6.6 %

LON PDL opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.39) on Monday. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.82. The firm has a market cap of £56.71 million, a PE ratio of -78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

