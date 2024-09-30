Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Sells C$1,026,241.32 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total transaction of C$1,026,241.32.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan purchased 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

Altus Group Stock Performance

AIF opened at C$54.61 on Monday. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.73.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.6875773 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.33.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

