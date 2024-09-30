Insider Selling: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells C$52,416.00 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,024.

Lori Constance Covert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$41,240.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Lori Constance Covert sold 7,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$27,090.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$77,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$40,682.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$38,900.00.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.