Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$2,167,680.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$7.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.81. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8780774 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

