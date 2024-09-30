Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $36,327.81 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 630,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEGH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. CJS Securities started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

