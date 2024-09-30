Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

IVR stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

