InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. 89,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,749. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Stock Average Calculator
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.