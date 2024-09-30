InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. 89,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,749. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 377,026 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 321,312 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,472.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 214,939 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 417.6% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 188,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 443.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

