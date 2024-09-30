Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $3,881.42 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

