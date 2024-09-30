Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $3,881.42 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
