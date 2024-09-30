John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI opened at $14.01 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.3134 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

