Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,039,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 7,675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,238.3 days.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632. Keyera has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

