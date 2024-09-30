Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,039,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 7,675,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,238.3 days.
Keyera Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632. Keyera has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.
Keyera Company Profile
