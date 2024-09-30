Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 435.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $85.16 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

