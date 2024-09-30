Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Kirby alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kirby has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.