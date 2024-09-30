Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $74,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,072. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

