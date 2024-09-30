La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

La Rosa Stock Performance

Shares of LRHC stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 5,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. La Rosa has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.79%.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.