La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Update

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

La Rosa Stock Performance

Shares of LRHC stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 5,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. La Rosa has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter. La Rosa had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.79%.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

