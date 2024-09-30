Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Lamb Weston has set its FY25 guidance at $4.35-4.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.350-4.850 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

