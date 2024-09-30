Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

LEVI opened at $21.65 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $8,552,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,745 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

