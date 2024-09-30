Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
