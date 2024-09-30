Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several brokerages have commented on MBUU. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Trading Up 2.1 %
Malibu Boats stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $800.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $56.03.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
