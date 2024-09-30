Mark Westcombe Elliott Buys 230,200 Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN) Stock

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Westcombe Elliott acquired 230,200 shares of Malvern International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £39,134 ($52,402.25).

Malvern International Price Performance

Shares of LON MLVN opened at GBX 19.10 ($0.26) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.21. Malvern International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

About Malvern International

See Also

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; International Study Centres; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as pre-university, foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, and pre-master's program; and in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs.

