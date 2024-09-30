Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

