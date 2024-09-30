Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,018.0 days.

Megaport Price Performance

MGPPF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Megaport has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Get Megaport alerts:

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.