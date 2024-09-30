Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,018.0 days.
Megaport Price Performance
MGPPF remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Megaport has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55.
About Megaport
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is David Tepper Right About Chinese Stocks?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Earnings Season Countdown: 4 Stocks Poised for Growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Salesforce Stock Gets a Wall Street Boost, Cloud Businesses Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.