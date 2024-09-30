Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 6,134 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54.

TSE:ELD opened at C$23.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$25.37.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1566697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

