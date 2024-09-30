MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEIP. Laidlaw cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management cut MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.50% of MEI Pharma worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

