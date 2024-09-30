MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $8.19 during trading on Monday. 5,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

