Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.38.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

