Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

