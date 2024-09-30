Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
MBRX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.