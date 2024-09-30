Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

