MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives $95.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ML. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $907,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,308,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $907,998.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at $32,308,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,737 shares of company stock worth $4,028,078. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.70.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

