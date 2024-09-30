Morgan Stanley Downgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.92. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 15.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,506,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,402 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,669,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 600,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,779,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,191 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,257,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at $5,686,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

