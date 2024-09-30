MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.43.

MTY stock opened at C$45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.00. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$40.45 and a 52 week high of C$60.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$303.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.2947368 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

