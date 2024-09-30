Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,270,000 after buying an additional 94,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.