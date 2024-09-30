National Bankshares Cuts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$6.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

ATH opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$3.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5396825 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

