National Bankshares Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$17.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

VET opened at C$13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.17.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3855165 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

