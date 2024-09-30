Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Nature Wood Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NWGL opened at $1.55 on Monday. Nature Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.
