Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Nature Wood Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NWGL opened at $1.55 on Monday. Nature Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Get Nature Wood Group alerts:

About Nature Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in up-stream forest management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.