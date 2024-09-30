Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $117.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $372,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

