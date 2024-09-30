NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.07.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.