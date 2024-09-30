NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in September

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 1,195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

NEXTDC stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

About NEXTDC

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.