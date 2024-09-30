NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in September

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 1,195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NEXTDC Stock Performance
NEXTDC stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.
About NEXTDC
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NEXTDC
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.