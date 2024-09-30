Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,257,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 16,843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,501.6 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
Shares of NNFSF remained flat at $3.40 during midday trading on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.
About Nongfu Spring
