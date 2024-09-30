Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,257,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 16,843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,501.6 days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

Shares of NNFSF remained flat at $3.40 during midday trading on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

