Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Update

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

NSC traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,609. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

