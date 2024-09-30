Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $385.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.31. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Joseph Marushack bought 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.22 per share, with a total value of $29,688.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,688.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.