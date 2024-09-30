Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 509,900 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Notable Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Notable Labs Stock Performance
Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Notable Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Notable Labs Company Profile
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.
