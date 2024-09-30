Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Update

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nukkleus Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUKK opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Nukkleus has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

