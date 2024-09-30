ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $60.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONON. TD Cowen raised their target price on ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.95.

ON Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth approximately $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ON by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 516,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $65,898,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

