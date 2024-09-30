OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

