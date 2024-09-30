Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.62. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

